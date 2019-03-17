A white St. Patrick’s Day

Snow falls around The Spot on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, March 17. The heavy snow with large flakes quickly covered the area and then just as quickly started to melt when the sun came out.
Snow covers the trees around the Shelby County Courthouse on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, March 17. A heavy snow with large flakes quickly covered the area and then just as quickly started to melt when the sun came out.
