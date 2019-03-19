125 Years

March 19, 1894

That matter before city council was the widening of South Miami Avenue. It was a proposal backed by David Oldham and John Bush. The men agreed to donate the additional land. Council then decided to pay for the curb and gutter. The project will move forward.

———

The fight between Dan Bayliff of Lima and John Handgrove of Springfield was a success. It took place in the college Hall at Jackson Center last night. Bayliff won a complete victory in the 7th rounds. About 25 Sidney boys traveled there to watch the fight and the sparring matches which preceded it.

100 Years

March 19, 1919

All the property in Sidney will be re-appraised. A petition carrying the names of 27 property owners has been presented to County Auditor W.A. Harmon. The law states if a petition with 25 or more names is file, the property must be re-appraised.

———

Robert J, Werst of Clinton Avenue in Sidney is the first county mail carrier to enter the Ohio War Savings committee contest. The winner who sells the most War Savings stamps will receive a Lake Erie trip in August to Mackinac Island.

75 Years

March 19, 1944

There was action in city council last night. City council authorized the solicitor to draft legislation authorizing the city to move to fast time the first Sunday in April each year. Council also voted to place on the ballot next fall the question of whether or not to put bituminous material on Ohio Avenue from Queen Street to the southern city limits. Council will also review whether or not to enact a building code this year.

———

Thirty-nine members of the senior class at Sidney High School participated in the state scholarship examinations last Saturday. Results will be available in a couple of weeks.

50 Years

March 19, 1969

Mrs. Randall Stephens, the head librarian of the Amos Memorial Public Library of Sidney, has reported the bookmobile will be out of service for an indefinite period of time. The bookmobile broke down near McCartyville and had to be towed to a garage.

———

Airstream, Inc., and Marathon Oil, Inc., both obtained parcels of land in and just west of Jackson Center. Airstream purchased lots and land for expansion via its parent company, Beatrice Foods. Marathon purchased land adjacent to the proposed I.S. 75 interchange.

25 Years

March 19, 1994

The City of Sidney just might be getting out of the trash business. City Manager Bill Barlow is considering the idea of hiring an outside vendor for the job. Laidlaw out of Bellefontaine, Ohio, is being considered. The plan also involves taking the employees who perform pickup services and re-assigning them to other departments.

———

The newest member of the Sidney School Board of Education will bring a unique perspective to the group. The Reverend Ben Davis is a pastor in town with the Church of God. His goal is to “bring the community back behind the schools.” He wants business, the community and the schools to all work together.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

