Drug raid nets indictments on three defendants

SIDNEY – Three people have been indicted on charges stemming from a March 6 narcotics search at a Sidney home. Two remained jailed with large cash bonds.

On Thursday, March 14, the Shelby County grand jury handed down warrants on 18 defendants who now face alleged drug-related, sexual misconduct, domestic violence and other charges. They will be arraigned in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, March 21.

Indicted were Ronnie J. Scholl, 39, and Brandy Nichole Teasley, 36, both of 916 N. Miami Ave., and Tyler Oakley, 31, at large.

Scholl was indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; for having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony; counterfeiting and trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies. He remains housed at the Shelby County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Authorities allege Scholl was trafficking Methamphetamine and heroin in the vicinity of a school; possessed a 9mm handgun with two previous drug convictions; and, was printing bank notes.

Oakley was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is jailed on a $7,500 bond. He is believed to be trafficking Methamphetamine when arrested.

Teasley has been charged with permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. She is accused of allowing Scholl to traffic drugs at her residence.

Collectively, they may be required to forfeit $528 in cash seized at the time of their arrest. The cash is believed to have been obtained through illegal drug activity.

At 11:45 a.m., that day, members of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team secured the residence where they allegedly found equipment associated with the manufacturing of counterfeit money, in addition to evidence of drug trafficking. Also, recovered during the search were Methamphetamine, heroin, steroids, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Another couple working in tandem has been indicted on drug and forgery charges.

James Daniel Cornett, 37, 4606 Hardin-Wapak Road, and Brooke Danielle Young, 34, 301 S. Miami Ave., were indicted on three counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies. Young was also charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and she remains jailed on a $7,500 bond.

Prosecutors are alleging that on March 3-4 the pair conspired to forge three checks belonging to another person totaling $900. The checks were then cashed at Meyer’s Garage, 6377 State Route 66, Fort Loramie.

On March 4, Young was arrested supposedly in possession of Methamphetamine.

In an unrelated case, Young will also be arraigned Thursday on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Indicted on Jan. 10, authorities believe she attempted to pass a counterfeit bank note at the Marathon Station, 525 E. North St., on Dec. 27.

Sexual misconduct charge

Derek W. Jones, 31, 801 Fair Road, was charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony. On Nov. 11, he is accused of having sexual conduct with a female while she was drunk and unconscious.

He remains incarcerated on a $10,000 bond.

A recent violent outburst is believed to be the cause of four charges being filed against a Sidney adult teenager. He is accused of assaulting a city police officer and three family members on March 13.

Alexander J. Ham, 18, 800 Hoewisher Road, was charged with assault, a fourth-degree felony, from kicking a Sidney Police officer in the face causing injury. He was also charged with three counts of domestic violence, all first-degree misdemeanors.

Authorities believed Ham injured a male and two females at their home.

Zachary C. Thornhill, 30, 701 Johnston Drive, was also charged with domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He remains housed at the county jail on a $5,000 bond.

Authorities believe on March 2 Thornhill injured a female. Online court records also indicate he has a previous domestic violence conviction in Champaign County.

Firearm, theft auto offenses

Other indictments include:

• Randolf Lee Hall, 36, 301 E. Robinwood St., having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony. He is accused of having an AR-15 rifle in his possession on Sept. 8. Records indicated Hall has a 2008 drug-related conviction in Florida prohibiting him from having a weapon.

• Jillian R. Thurmond, 19, 306 N. Third St., Anna, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

On Feb. 10, she allegedly stole a 2006 Buick Terraza and a U.S. Bank debit card.

• Angela Schmidt, 44, 329 ½ N. Ohio Ave., illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. She is accused of illegally accepting $971 in food assistance between Jan. 23 to Oct. 11, 2018.

• Lucas D. Hensley, 39, 1972 Fair Oaks Drive, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Jan. 16 in possession of Methamphetamine. He is being held at the county jail on a $5,000 bond.

• Jerry Wilson Moore, 54, Nashville, Tennessee, trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of trafficking Methamphetamine on March 9. He may be ordered to forfeit $2,150 in cash seized at the time of his arrest.

• Megan Wolaver, 25, at large, aggravated passion of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on Dec. 28 possession of Methamphetamine.

• Jessica L. Withrow, 31, 322 W. Main St., aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on Feb. 28 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Ryan Michael Parrett, 29, 1220 Morris Ave., possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was found with heroin during his March 1 arrest.

• Alfonso Macias, 21, 323 N. Lane St., Port Jefferson, possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He is accused of having marijuana and THC derivative when arrested Feb. 27.

Oakley https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_OakleyTyler-1.jpg Oakley Scholl https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_SchollRonnie-1.jpg Scholl Young https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_YoungBrooke.jpg Young Thornhill https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_ThonhillZachary.jpg Thornhill

Pair who conspired forgery indicted

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.