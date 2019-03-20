125 years ago

March 20, 1894

The City Council received a report from a committee named by the Board of Improvement of council. The committee was to investigate whether or not the new factories brought here have lived up to their contracts. It was fond in each instance the companies have done so. There is every reason to believe they will continue to do so.

———

A.J. Marshall has been appointed to the position of superintendent of the Mercer Gas and Fuel Company in this city. He replaces Mr. Hunter, who has been appointed postmaster.

100 years ago

March 20, 1919

When the saloons go out of business May 27 of this year, the city will lose substantial revenue. It si proposed to adopt an occupational tax on all professional corporations, business houses, manufacturers, retired businessmen and retire farmers living within the city. The ordinance is being drafted now.

———

The boys at the fire department have egg on their faces. The big “possum” which escaped from the fire department shortly before Christmas has been recaptured. It was captured by Leo Kelley in the basement of Leo Kelley’s grocery. It had been living there for several months on the potatoes onions and other vegetables in the basement.

75 years ago

March 20, 1944

A total of 162 men left the county yesterday going off to war. It was the largest group ever drafted and inducted. Hey wen t to Camp Hayes for their pre-induction physicals. Deputy Sheriff Kenneth Minniear was in charge of the men. He was assisted by Paul Fogt, Roger Allen Briggs, Robert Burklo, and Woodrow Meyers.

———

The Sidney and Shelby County’s ever growing list of Air Medal recipients received another name today. Sgt. Boyd Sellers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Sellers is a turret gunner aboard a Liberator Bomber. He received an oak leaf cluster.

50 years ago

March 20, 1969

The Jackson Center branch of the Amos Memorial Public Library has made some acquisitions. The library acquired a set of encyclopedia and single volume on art. It was purchased in memory of Sp4 Gary Gross from Jackson Center, who was killed in the Vietnam war. The Jackson Center class of 1965 collected enough money to purchase the book, “200 years of Christian Art.”

The Reverend D.O. Davis has been chosen as the next pastor of the Church of God on Childrens’ Home Rd in Sidney. He and his wife will reside at 1514 Park Street in Sidney.

25 years ago

March 20, 1994

There are substantial sums of money being invested in area businesses. The Ramsey/SIA labs have added a 56,000 square foot addition. It is located on County Road 25A. Plastipak, located north of Jackson Center, just completed a $32 million addition to their plant. Last but not least, Cargil just announced a 10 million deal to expand its plant,

———

The funeral for Thomas Herring was today. Scherrif Schemmel announced there are still no suspects. A large crowd attended. He was a well-liked former in Perry Township.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org