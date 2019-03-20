Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-9:46 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 546 Lockport Trail in Washington Township on the report of a past burglary in which a window was pried open but nothing was taken.

-3:29 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

TUESDAY

-10:27 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 5671 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of a threat.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:06 a.m.

Benjamin Daniel Smith, 21, of Hinckley, was traveling westbound on Meranda Road when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox before coming to a stop in a yard.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:14 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-8:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-1:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-9:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-8:45 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-7:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3200 block of state Route 47 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

