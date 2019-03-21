125 years ago

March 21, 1894

A special meeting of council was held last night to consider the widening of Highland Avenue. The Sebastian May Company and Ann Maguire agreed to donate the land needed for the expansion. The city will put in the curb and gutter work.

———

John West, alleged crook and burglar, was arrested at the home of Peter Frees on North Ohio Avenue for a burglary job in New Jersey in 1891. Detectives from a Cincinnati agency assisted with by Sheriff Ailes. He will be extradited to New Jersey.

100 years ago

March 21, 1919

Albert Henderson, former porter of the Peoples Savings and Loan Association of Sidney, was arrested in Chicago. He has been charged with stealing $400 from Peoples according to L.M. Studevant of the association. Henderson was knows as William Johnston while employed here.

———

A large crowd was on hand yesterday for the memorial service held for three men who died in the recent war. Those honored were Carl. F. Troester, John Helmlinger and Gordon Wright. Memorial speeches were given by Charles Wyman, H.W. Robinson and H.H. Needles. James Way was chairman of the event.

75 years ago

March 21, 1944

A meeting was held at the Anna High School last evening to consider the matter of a canning facility for the community. A course of instruction will be given to those interested. C.E. Rhodes, chair of the state department of vocation education was on hand. An advisory committee consisting of Eugene Linker, C.B. Raterman, and Orrin Blanke. They are involved in education.

50 years ago

March 21, 1969

Five members of the Future Farmers of America chapter in Shelby County were named to receive the coveted award of State Farmer. The winners are Charles Pence and Thomas ZImpfer of Anna; Lee Braun of Botkins and Bruce Michael and Allen Rehfus, both of Hardin-Houston.

———

Susan Russell, a junior at Sidney High School, received an award recently. She was the third place winner in the1969 Edison Journalism award. The award was sponsored by Dayton Power and Light Company. Susan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Russell.

25 years ago

March21,1994

The City of Sidney pulled the trigger and entered into a contract with Laidlaw Waste from Bellefontaine. It is a five year deal. City Manager Bill Barlow stated he believes the city will save about $560,000 over the life of the contract. The contract was approved 6-1. Voting against the measure was councilman Gary Carter. He is concerned Laidlaw may not be accountable for its representations and asked, “How do we hold them accountable?” The rest of council agreed to trust Laidlaw.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

