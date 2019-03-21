Sidney income tax returns due April 15

SIDNEY — The 2018 Sidney income tax return is due no later than Monday, April 15, 2019.

The city of Sidney revenue collections department is reminding Sidney city residents of the approaching deadline.

If a federal extension has been filed, the revenue collections department would appreciate of copy of the extension by April 15.

An extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay. Any payments received after April 15 may be subject to penalty and interest. If filed late, a late filing fee will be charged.

All Sidney residents over the age of 18 are required to file a return (even those who had Sidney income tax withheld from their paycheck). If you lived in Sidney at any time during 2018 you are required to file a Sidney income tax return. If you had no income taxable to the city of Sidney you may be eligible to file an exemption form. Individual tax forms may be obtained at the Sidney Library, Sidney Post Office, revenue collections at City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St., or by visiting the income tax department web page on the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com.

The office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist taxpayers with Sidney tax return preparation at no charge. Additionally, the office will be open on Saturday, April 13, from 8 a.m. until noon to assist those taxpayers who are unable to visit during our normal office hours.

Generally, taxpayers who do not have 1.75 percent of Ohio municipal income tax withheld by their employer, or who have self-employment or net rental income, are required to make estimated tax payments or risk incurring underestimation (or underpayment) penalties. For individuals, 2019 estimated tax payments are due by April 15, June 17, Sept. 16, 2019 and Jan. 15, 2020. For businesses filing on a calendar year basis, those 2019 estimated tax payments are due by April 15, June 17, Sept. 16, and Dec. 16, 2019.

Any taxpayer with questions is encouraged to visit the income tax department web page on the city’s website, email Lesley Schweitzer, income tax administrator, at tax@sidneyoh.com, or call the city of Sidney revenue collections department at 937-498-8111.