B-K Root Beer opens for another season

Jamarkus Cowan, left to right, 3, watches as his mom, Catelynn Cowan, buys a Spanish hotdog, fries, and a root beer from Chelsea Goble, all of Sidney, at the B-K Root Beer Drive-In. Weiler stopped by the drive-in on its season opening day Thursday, March 21. Jamarkus is also the son of Charles Cowan.

Jamarkus Cowan, left to right, 3, watches as his mom, Catelynn Cowan, buys a Spanish hotdog, fries, and a root beer from Chelsea Goble, all of Sidney, at the B-K Root Beer Drive-In. Weiler stopped by the drive-in on its season opening day Thursday, March 21. Jamarkus is also the son of Charles Cowan. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_SDN032219BKRootbeer-3.jpg Jamarkus Cowan, left to right, 3, watches as his mom, Catelynn Cowan, buys a Spanish hotdog, fries, and a root beer from Chelsea Goble, all of Sidney, at the B-K Root Beer Drive-In. Weiler stopped by the drive-in on its season opening day Thursday, March 21. Jamarkus is also the son of Charles Cowan. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News