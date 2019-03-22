125 Years

March 22, 1894

John West, who was arrested yesterday on a burglary charge, was brought before Magistrate Wyman and held for information. Martin Jenkins has been charged with the killing I.N. Ray of Pemberton last fall. The court appointed attorneys for Jenkins feel West is a detective and he might have information on the murder of Mr. Ray. If West testifies against Jenkins, he would be in line for the $1,000 reward.

———

The town clock is reported to be several minutes late. Six ladies missed a train after depending on the clock for the arrival and departure of the train.

100 Years

March 22, 1919

Chief O’Leary returned from Chicago today. He was there concerning the arrest of William Johnston, alias Albert Henderson. The latter is charged with stealing $419 from Peoples, as well as breaking into the county Building and Loan, the cafeteria and Heiser’s Coal.

———

The “Hearts of the World,” the great picture of D.W. Griffiths, has a local connection. Captain Mathias Wagner, the son of W.H. Wagner of this city, can clearly be seen in the back row of the marching men. The picture is now being shown in the high school auditorium.

———

Sam March has resigned his position with Kraft’s Shoe Store. He has accepted another job with Young Clothing Store. George Wagner will replace March at Kraft’s effective April 1.

75 Years

March 22, 1944

A local soldier has received awards. Lt. Richard Davis was awarded an air medal with two oak leaf clusters. He is the husband of Sara Barker Davis of this city. Davis is spending his leaf time in the Holy Lands. He is a B-25 pilot in North Africa.

———

Members of the ration boards were presented OPA pins for volunteer service at the regular meeting of the Kiwanis Club. They went to Mrs. E.F. Conover, Mrs. Frank Schlagetter, Mrs. Robert Anderson, Miss Mary Clancy, Mrs. Fred Griffis, Miss Vivian Hughes and Mrs. William Hall

50 Years

March 22, 1969

The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals granted a conditional use permit to allow construction of a 30 bed nursing home on Buckeye Avenue. Richard Helman of the firm Helman and Helman appeared before the board. The facility will be a single story, L-shaped structure. It will be leased to an operator.

———

The Village of Russells Point in Logan County will not have a name change to the Village of Indian Lake. Solicitor James Goslee III withdrew the petition because of lack of support. The petition was file about 6 weeks ago at the request of Mayor Lloyd Pickering and 11 other residents.

25 Years

March 22, 1994

There was big news out of Anna today. The Anna Board of Education voted unanimously not to give Dave Collins another basketball coaching contract. A large crowd attended the board meeting. Superintendant Charles Rhyan commented, “He is one heck of a coach. It is too bad he did not keep his commitments.” Collins, a former Cincinnati Reds baseball player, has as many fans for him as are against him.

———

The Sidney School Business Advisory Council is staying very active. The BAC presented honors two teachers and about thirty students each month for excellence. This month, the recognized teachers were Lee Miller and Kathy Fultz. Each district is mandated to have a BAC to assist in education-business communications.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

