Brown, Portman request applications for court vacancies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, and Rob Portman, R-OH, are accepting applications to fill the vacancies on the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Northern Districts of Ohio. The Southern District vacancy was created when the Honorable Michael Barrett took senior status on Feb. 15, 2019. In the Northern District, the Honorable Jack Zouhary has announced his intention to take senior status on June 30, 2019.

The Southern District has court locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton and serves more than five million Ohioans in 48 counties. The Northern District has court locations in Akron, Cleveland, Toledo, and Youngstown and serves approximately 5.9 million citizens of the 40 northernmost counties in Ohio. Brown and Portman will soon announce a bipartisan commission that will assist them in evaluating applicants.

Applicants can download applications here or request them by emailing Ohio_Nominations@portman.senate.gov. Applicants must email the completed application to Ohio_Nominations@portman.senate.gov by 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

The President of the United States nominates U.S. district court judges taking into account recommendations from U.S. senators. Nominees must then be confirmed by the full U.S. Senate. U.S. district courts are general trial courts that hear both civil and criminal cases. In the interest of identifying the best possible judicial candidates for Ohio’s federal bench, Brown and Portman have established a bipartisan judicial advisory commission process. Members of the commission are chosen by both senators to review applications and recommend candidates for this vacancy. This is a process that was first established by Brown and former U.S. Sen. George Voinovich, R-OH.