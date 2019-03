CELINA — State Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, 84th District, will be holding office hours in Mercer County. No appointment is necessary for these office hours and everyone is encouraged to participate.

The office hours will be Monday, March 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Mercer County District Library, 303 N Main St, Celina.

If you are unable to attend the office hours, Manchester encourages you to contact her office by phone at 614-466-6344 or by email at Rep84@ohiohouse.gov.