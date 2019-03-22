Second order of bicentennial coins has arrived

SIDNEY — Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Chair Mike Barhorst has announced that the second order of the Shelby County Bicentennial silver coins has arrived, and is ready for distribution. The .999 fine silver coins were minted by Osborne Coinage of Cincinnati.

Those who preordered the coins can pick them up at the office of the Shelby County Commissioners during regular business hours. A limited number of additional coins were ordered. They will be available for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. The coins are $40 each.

The coins were designed by Mary Beth Monnier, president of Creative Marketing Strategies, with input from the Bicentennial Committee. “Mary Beth used the graphics from the bicentennial logo in the coin design,” Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet said.

Guillozet went on to explain that one side of the coin contains the year of the County’s founding (1819) and the year of the bicentennial celebration (2019). That side of the coin also contains the four words that the Bicentennial Committee believe best represent Shelby County: freedom, families, farms and industry.

The other side of the coin contains the names of Shelby County’s current villages and lone city. It also includes stylized images for families, freedom, farms and industry.

“Freedom is represented by Shelby County’s flag, families by a mother, father and children, farms by a barn, and, industry by three interconnecting gears,” Guillozet said. “Mary Beth did a great job of taking our ideas and creating a coin that will still have meaning 200 years from now!”

Shelby County’s nearly year-long bicentennial celebration will begin April 1, 2019. The opening ceremonies will be held at Sidney Middle School beginning at 7 p.m. Gov. Mike DeWine, 84th Ohio House District Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, 85th Ohio House District Rep. Nino Vitale, R-Urbana, and 12th Ohio Senate District Sen. Matthew Huffman, R-Lima, are all scheduled to speak. A limited number of tickets for the opening ceremony remain, and can be obtained by contacting Barhorst (mbarhorst@sidneyoh.com).

“The coins will be available until the supply runs out,” Guillozet said. “Unless there is a great demand, we probably will not order more. Most of those who purchased the coins wanted them as a keepsake to be passed down from generation to generation within their family. Several have purchased coins for their grandchildren. Obviously the coins have a monetary value, but most of those who have purchased them did not do so for investment purposes.

The coins come in a protective plastic case. The case keeps the coins from being scratched when handled. The case can easily be removed if the purchaser wants to do so.