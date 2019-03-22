On the agendas

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, March 25, at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Council will revisit unfinished business from the March 11 meeting and is expected to adopt an ordinance to make supplemental appropriations for 2019.

There will be a presentation on the annual police report.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance to assess the cost of weed cutting or the removal of junk or litter.

It is expected for council to also adopt two resolutions, and they are:

• To confirm the city manager’s recommendations regarding admission fees to the city water park;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the board of Miami County commissioners, board of commissioners of Shelby County, Ohio, Miami County Fire and Emergency Services Chiefs Association, Inc. and the Shelby County Hazmat Team, for the rendering of mutual and county hazmat team protection.

Council will also go into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and the compensation of a public employee.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The UVCC BOE will meet in regular session, Monday, March 25, at 6 p.m., in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include review and revision of proposed board policies and regulations, event reminders, acceptance of donations, and approval of employment.

The meeting is open to the public.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in regular session, Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m., at 122 E. Pike St.

Items on the agenda include an executive session for the purpose of discussing pending litigation, a prescheduled appearance from Steven Geise, candidate for Sidney Municipal Court Judge, the reading of a resolution to approve a donation to the American Club for the Family Life Center and the Jackson Center Memorial Brand Library, discussion of a liquor permit transfer from HAAS Brothers LLC to Split Decision Catering, and the reading of two ordinances.

Meetings are open to the public, excluding executive sessions.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, March 26, at 7 p.m., in the village administrative building.

Meetings are open to the public.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, March 25, at 7 p.m., in the Village Hall.

Meetings are open to the public.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 9 a.m. in council chambers located at 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider revised funding for a 2019 budget request.

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will be meeting on Thursday, March 28, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers Room of the Municipal Building located at 201 W. Poplar St. The meeting is to certify the scores and ranking for the position of fire lieutenant for the Sidney Fire Department.