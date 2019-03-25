Absentee ballots now available

SIDNEY — Absentee voter ballots for the Primary Election are now available at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. Registered voters may call the Board of Elections to request an application at 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by noon on Saturday, May 5.

In person voting hours at the board of elections are:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, April 10 to April 27

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday thru Friday, April 30 to May 4

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 5

• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 6

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, May 7