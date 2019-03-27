125 Years

March 27, 1894

The two Pemberton area men involved with the Big Four passenger train No. 7 and its possible derailment were before Mayor Ailes yesterday afternoon. He set their bond at $2,000 each. When the men were unable to post it, they were sent to jail until the next term of the court next month. They admitted to placing ties on the track in order to provide a scare to the train crew and possibly get a purse of money for saving the train.

———

It was learned today that Prof. P.W. Search, formerly superintendent of the Sidney City Schools is to leave Pueblo, Colorado, to go to Chicago. He will take a chair in the Chicago University.

100 Years

March 27, 1919

The boys taking part in the triangular debate along with their friends were entertained at the home of Raymond Heine. Present were Robert Geer, Willard Heck, Paul Minnerman, Victor Taylor James Lytle and the host. Also attending were misses Helen Clem, Zelma Sargeant, Mary Saltzgaber, Kathryn Foster, Pearl McClure and Florence Partington.

———

C.E. Lenhart has purchased a large interest in the Oldham-Bennet Cement Tile and Block Company at Jackson Center. He will take charge of the business under the new name of the Jackson Center Cement Company.

75 Years

March 27, 1944

Captain H. Conon Minchin of the British Embassy in Washington was the guest speaker at Rotary Club luncheon yesterday. he talked on the topic of the British Empire in the war and post-war period.

———

Friday of this week is an important date. The famous “Trapp Family Singers” will be in Sidney. It will be the third event in the “Here in Person” series. Mrs. Trapp and her seven gifted daughters will take part. It will be held in the high school auditorium.

50 Years

March 27, 1969

The Sidney Chamber of Commerce Human Relations Council has newly elected officers. The group met recently. The new officers are, Wayne Bertsch, chairman; Mrs. Elizabeth Raible, vice-chairman, Marion Francis, treasurer; Carl Staley, recording secretary; and Eileen Rogers, corresponding secretary.

———

There was a fire in the Village of Lockington the other day. Volunteer fire chief Dale Adams reported the damage to the home was $2,500. The house is owned by Robert Pence and occupied by the Thomas Hall family and part by the Jake Hall family.

25 Years

March 27, 1994

Copeland Corporation announced the retirement of Paul Boorman. He is well known in the community, especially for his work with the United Way. Mr. Boorman was the Human Resources Director at Copeland and worked there 15 years. He will be replaced by Howard Leach.

———

It will be an exciting regional final boys basketball game. The Botkins Trojans will play the Minster Wildcats for the opportunity to go to the state tournament. Botkins beat Twin Valley South 81-49. Botkins coach Tony Rogers was stunned. “I never thought we could hold them to only 49 points and win.” The Trojans were led by Josh Steinke with 20 points. He was the player of the year in the Shelby County League.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org