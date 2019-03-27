Large house fire

Firefighters battle a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.

Sidney firefighters battle a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.

A firefighter knocks out a window with an axe while putting out a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.

Perry Port Salem rescue EMT Kelsey Beam carries a very wet and cold dog away from a house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.