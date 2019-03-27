Posted on by

Large house fire


Firefighters battle a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

