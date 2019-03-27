Large house fire

Firefighters battle a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sidney firefighters battle a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sidney firefighters pull a fire hose closer to a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Water pours down on two firefighters during a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A firefighter knocks out a window with an axe while putting out a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sidney firefighters punch holes into a house to better reach a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Perry Port Salem rescue EMT Kelsey Beam carries a very wet and cold dog away from a house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Firefighters battle a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Sidney firefighters battle a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
A firefighter knocks out a window with an axe while putting out a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Perry Port Salem rescue EMT Kelsey Beam carries a very wet and cold dog away from a house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Firefighters battle a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Sidney firefighters battle a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Sidney firefighters pull a fire hose closer to a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Water pours down on two firefighters during a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
A firefighter knocks out a window with an axe while putting out a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Sidney firefighters punch holes into a house to better reach a massive house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.
Perry Port Salem rescue EMT Kelsey Beam carries a very wet and cold dog away from a house fire at 223 N Walnut Ave. in Sidney late Tuesday, March 26 evening. Responding to the fire were the Sidney Fire Department, Botkins Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and the Van Buren Fire Department. The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish.