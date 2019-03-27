ZBA OKs permit for repair shop

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved a conditional use permit request for a motor vehicle repair shop on Wapakoneta Avenue Monday.

The board granted the request of Kenton Anderson for a conditional use permit for motor vehicle repair at 1090 Wapakoneta Ave., in the B-2, community business district.

Community Services Director Barbara Dulworth said motor vehicle repairs, not including body and fender work or painting, is appropriate for the location. Currently the property is vacant, but has been developed and is suited for motor vehicle repairs, with enclosed bays, and paved parking areas.

Aside from the conditions listed in the city code, the request was granted subject the following additional conditions:

• No outdoor storage or display shall be permitted;

• No storage of inoperable vehicles for more than seven days shall be permitted;

• No body or fender work or painting shall be permitted;

• Business hours are limited to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday;

• The business must obtain all necessary permits and inspections to comply with all applicable local, state, and federal codes;

• Proof of installation or pumping and cleaning of a grease interceptor or plugging of the floor drain(s) must be submitted to the utilities director prior to occupancy;

• A site plan for the parking facility must be submitted and approved by the city, including parking space and drive aisle design as well as marking of the required fire lane in compliance with the Ohio Fire Code;

• The property may not be occupied and used for the proposed business until all conditions have been met; and

• Display and advertisement of motor vehicles for sale, rental, or lease is prohibited unless and until a use compliance certificate for the activity is approved by the city.

Board member Richard Sommer, who was conducting the meeting in Vice Chair Tom Ehler’s absence, asked Anderson if he understood the conditions Dulworth presented to the board. Anderson said yes and that he didn’t have a problem with what Dulworth said.

The board then voted to approve the permit. Board member Jim Weaver was also absent Monday. The board voted to excuse both absent members.

