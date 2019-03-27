Council adopts new Waterpark rates

SIDNEY — Sidney Water Park visitors should expect to see some increases in admission rates again this year. Sidney City Council adopted the resolution on the water park’s 2019 rates Monday evening.

Duane Gaier, parks and recreation director, presented the resolution that increases the 2019 individual-only season pass to $34 from $33. The daily admission fee for adults, seniors and youth will remain at $4.50, but raises the daily admission for preschool children to $4 from $3.50.

Training rentals remain at $15 per hour per guard required. Also, Gaier said the two-hour pool rental will remain at $300, which covers staffing costs up to $273. Replacement photo season passes will increase to $15 from $10. All active military personnel on leave who show proper identification would be admitted for free.

Council adopted a second resolution authorizing City Manger Mark Cundiff to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the board of Miami County and Shelby County commissioners, Miami County Fire and Emergency Services Chiefs Association Inc. and the Shelby County Hazmat Team, for the rendering of mutual and county HazMat team protection. The resolution solidifies the joint efforts in both Shelby and Miami Counties for HazMat mutual aid response in the future, Cundiff said.

In other business, council adopted an ordinance to make supplemental appropriations for 2019. The ordinance was revisited as part of council’s unfinished business from the March 11 meeting.

During the point of the discusssion when the item had motion made to bring the ordinance up for a vote, Council member Joe Ratermann moved to separate out the costs for the Ohio building roof repairs in the amount of $69,187. He moved to vote on the repairs separately from all the other appropriations Finance Officer Ginger Adams presented to council. Ratermann’s motion failed on the floor as no other member of council seconded it. Then the remainder of council members voted to pass the supplemental appropriations for 2019.

Council was also introduced to an ordinance to assess the cost of weed cutting or the removal of junk or litter. The assessment of the cost of weed cutting or the removal of junk is for outstanding invoices through Feb. 20, which remain outstanding as of March 20. For weed mowing violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the mowing plus $50 for the first weed cutting, $75 for the second cutting and $100 for each cutting thereafter. For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20 percent. A total of 28 properties will be assessed a total of $6,157 for junk removal and another property will be assessed $145 for weed cutting.

Council member Darryl Thurber commented it is hard to believe there are so many properties in town that had junk removed.

Ratermann asked Adams if the penalty fee increases this year from last year. She told him the 20 percent fee has remained the same for several years and these costs are part of last year’s contract. Ratermann asked if the fee could be raised to deter people from using the city to do the work cheaper than they could do it themselves. A brief discussion ensued about the topic and revisiting the fees associated with weed cutting and junk removal at a future council meeting.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Gary J. Carter, magistrate of the Shelby County Common Pleas Court introduced himself to council and those in attendance and ask for their support as a Republican candidate for the Sidney Municipal Court judge.

Also, Molly Winemiller spoke on behalf of herself and Brian Winemiller to ask council to un-table their request to rezone the 12 parcels of land near the intersection of Main Avenue and Jefferson Street from a B-1, local business, to B-2, community business district. It was tabled on Feb. 25, at the request of the business owners until they had a signed deal to purchase the property before moving forward. She told council Monday they now have a signed contract for 624 N. Main and are working on repairs at the property.

Council voted to un-table the item and it will return for further consideration at a future council meeting.

Mayor Mike Barhorst said the Shelby County’s Bicentennial opening ceremony celebration will be on Monday, April 1, at 7 p.m. He advised for those interested to get their tickets soon. Due to a conflict with the bicentennial celebration, Barhorst reminded everyone Sidney City Council’s workshop session will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at at 6:30 in Council Chambers instead of Monday.

Gaier announced that Cargill donated $2,500 toward the city’s summer annual back pack program that feeds participating children during weekends throughout the summer.

Cundiff reminded council members the Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet Thursday, March 28, at 9 a.m. in council chambers to consider revised funding for a 2019 budget request.

Council went into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and the compensation of a public employee. No action was taken when council emerged from the session.

By Sheryl Roadcap

