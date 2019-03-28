125 Years

March 28, 1894

There is another swindle out there of which to be aware. Painters will call on innocent owners of barns or large buildings, asking for the privilege of painting an advertisement on the side of it for patent medicines. The owner is asked to sign a contract. The contract is actually a note which is sold to a bank. The owner is a wiser and poorer man.

———

Members of the senior class at Sidney High School traveled to Troy to attend the annual reception given by the senior class at the Troy High School. Attending from Sidney were misses Bessie Simmons, Lizzie Laughlin, Grace Guy, and Maud Sutton. They were accompanied by Miss Kat Munford.

100 Years

March 28, 1919

The Shelby County Board of Elections has received petitions from the Ohio Secretary of State containing the names of 1,108 residents of the county. They concern the state referendum prohibition amendment. 11 names were stricken, leaving 1,097. The revised petitions wil be returned to Columbus.

———

The Village of Jackson Center has named members of a Board of Public Affairs to look into the building and equipping of an electric light plant for the village. Members include M.L. Stout, Frank Baughman, A.J. Bartlett and L.H. Sollman. The board took immediate steps to advertise for current.

75 Years

March 28, 1944

Sidney has three more ladies joining the United States Navy WAVES. They are Misses Barbara McCellan, Jessie Voress and LaDonna Jackson. They enlisted in Columbus last week and will report to Hunter College, New York, in April to begin their training.

———

T/Sgt. Robert J. Carothers, chief clerk of air travel, Air Transport Command, India, will receive a citation from President Roosevelt for work they have done in getting supplies and material over the “Hump” into China. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Carothers of this town.

50 Years

March 28, 1969

The Sidney Police Department will be getting a new officer. He is James R. Jones. Jones is a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He is 23 years old, and will be filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Sgt. Clarence Rable.

———

Fire destroyed a large part of a garage on property owned by Rose Mary Ahrns. The property is located by 740 North Broadway Avenue. Building damage was set at $1,000 and contents damage was $150.00. Firemen were able to prevent damage to the house.

25 Years

March 28, 1994

The area murder case occurring in Darke County is going to proceed to trial. Ryan Smith is accused of killing his wife. A preliminary hearing was held and the case was bound over to the Common Pleas Court. It appears the motive was jealousy. The defendant believed his wife was being unfaithful to him.

———

Regal Plumbing is growing. President and owner Gary Thoma has announced another addition to the facilities. This one will be 6,000 square feet. Thoma reported it will be mostly for warehousing of equipment and supplies. It is the third expansion.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

