Area blood drives to be held in April

SIDNEY — Area blood drive sponsors will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting blood drives in April. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

The limited edition, insulated travel tumbler is a gift to everyone who registers to donate with CBC from April 1 through April 27. The tumbler is matte black with chalk white “Hero” design and CBC blood drop logo.

CBC needs whole blood to sustain the area blood supply and is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors. Donors now have more opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at an increasing number of community blood drives.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Area blood drives include:

• April 5, Indian Lake High School, Lewistown, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., student blood drive

• April 9, American Legion Scheer Post 493, Jackson Center, 2 to 6 p.m., community blood drive

• April 10, Senior Center of Sidney, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community blood drive

• April 12, Jackson Center High School, Jackson Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., student and community blood drive

• April 16, West Liberty Salem High School, West Liberty, 8am-12pm, student blood drive

• April 17, Green Hills Community, West Liberty, 12:30-6:30pm, community blood drive

• April 16, St. Remy Hall, Russia, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., community blood drive

• April 24, KTH Parts, St. Paris, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., employee blood drive

• April 25, Sidney Apostolic Temple, Sidney, 3 to 7 p.m., community blood drive

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize the following “Donors for Life”

100 donations: Bonnie Brunson, Anna; Eric Ditmer, Frank Brady, Sidney

90 donations: Ed Miller, Sidney; Garry Brandewie, Minster

80 donations: Robert Schwartz, Fort Loramie; Mark Dean Sidney

75 donations: John Guillozet, Fort Loramie

60 donations: Penny Shoffner, Sharon Hoying, Sidney, Jan Christman, Quincy

50 donations: Bernadette Stager, Sidney

30 donations: Ken Hemsworth, Sidney

25 donations: Mike Hoying, Russia

20 donations: Jesse Aiken, Sidney

10 donations: Greg Meyer, Anna; Bud Bonifas, Celina; Rick Axe, St. Marys

5 donations: Jerrod Thomas, Sidney; Anthony Smith; Cole Meyer, Fort Loramie

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.

