Health Department schedules clean up day

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has scheduled two clean up sites for Saturday, April 6. This community effort is being organized by the health department in partnership with township officials. Solid waste trucks and containers will be made available by health department and township funds.

Kent Topp, RS, Environmental Health director for the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, said solid waste trucks and containers will be located in Dinsmore Township at The Inn Between on state Route 274, and in Salem Township at the Salem Township Trustees’ building, 17500 State Route 47, west of Port Jefferson.

Shelby County residents may bring household garbage and solid waste items for disposal such as large item trash and junk. However, items such as tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, batteries, yard waste, burn barrel ashes and liquid items such as herbicides and pesticides will not be allowed during the clean up day. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Topp, 937-498-7249; Dinsmore Township Trustees Richard Meyer, 937-693-3806, Michael Stewart, 937-394-7346, and Ted Zimpfer, 937-394-2049; and Salem Township Trustees Richard Herrick, 937-498-0666, Daniel Knoop, 937-498-1495, and Scott Platfoot, 937-492-1085.