125 years ago

March 30, 1894

The frigid souls of Coxey’s Army made some progress yesterday. They marched about 8 miles into the fact of a stiff wind. The men left Massillon and are headed toward Washington, D.C. There are a few less than 100 of them from Shelby County. Captain Dickas is in charge.

———

The quarterly conference of the M.E. Church had its meeting in Sidney last week. The members adopted a resolution unfavorable to funerals on Sunday, when they can be avoided.

———

The Sebastian-May Company is running full blast and expects to hire several more men within the next few weeks. Mr. Wagner is constantly making improvements to the plant. His only cause for complaint is the condition of the street in front of the plant, it is in bad shape and makes deliveries difficult.

100 years ago

March 30, 1919

Sidney City Council took action concerning the Big Four Railroad last night. A resolution was passed declaring it necessary to install safety gates at the Highland Avenue, Miami Avenue and Wilkinson Avenue crossings. Another ordinance was passed fixing the compensation for employees of the service department at 70 cents an hour.

———

The Brotherhood class of the Methodist Church has elected new officers. They are D.F. Mills (president), F.D. Christian (vice-president), Rolla Laughlin (secretary) H.E. Given (treasurer) and Mr. McFarland, membership chair.

75 years ago

March 30, 1944

Rodney Blake made a plea for full reports concerning the Red Cross fund drive last night. The money raised is $14,000 and they are still $10,000 short to the goal.

———

Exactly 100 men were accepted into the Army and Navy from the selective service list of those who had passed the tests. That number was 162. The 100 men will be subject to call up within the next 21 days. The examinations were held in Columbus at Fort Hayes.

50 years ago

March 30, 1969

Thanks to the Shelby County Commissioners, the Junior Fair Board will a better new building. The commissioners are contributing $7,000. The fair Board will now be able to select the contract offered by Slagle Implement Company, RR #6 of Sidney for $16,390. Its proposal was for a building with steel frame and wooden beams. Slagle was the second lowest bid. Moriarity was the low bidder, but it proposed a pole building plan.

———

A levy chairman has been chosen for the Sidney City School levy. He is Don Fogt, cashier and vice-president of the Citizens Baughman Nation Bank of Sidney. The levy is for one mill. The announcement was made by John Shinn, president of the school Board.

25 years ago

March 30, 1994

It was a short run for the Botkins Trojans at the Division IV state boys basketball tournament. They lost to Worthington Christian 89-77. Coach Tony Rogers lamented over the team’s cold three point shooting.

On a related note, fired Botkins basketball coach from last year, Bill Elsass had the last laugh. He landed a job at Upper Scioto Valley. Guess who is also at the state tournament? Bill Elsass and his new team. He was discharged from Botkins for not having the proper certification path.

———

Dr. Paul Thorp is a pathologist at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He is also an Eagle Scout. Dr. Thorp’s three sons are following along nicely. The boys, ranging from age 18 to 14, are all Eagle Scouts as well.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-20.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org