Prison time ordered in several local cases

SIDNEY – A city man has been sentenced to more than three years in state prison on several drug related charges. Another man was also imprisoned on drugs charges and an incident of violently entering an ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

They were among several cases adjudicated recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Brandon M. Engley, 30, 705 North St., was sentenced to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to a total of 41 months on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third and fifth-degree felonies.

Judge James Stevenson imposed a 30-month sentence on the third-degree felony offense and 11 months on the fifth-degree felony. The sentences will be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Stevenson noted in his orders that Engley had committed multiple crimes while awaiting trial on the current charges. Engley had pleaded guilty to charges during a plea negotiation at his final pretrial.

Court records indicate Engley sold bulk amounts of Methamphetamine on July 13 and was arrested on Nov. 3 in possession of Methamphetamine and Nucynta. Engley was ordered to forfeit $90 in cash gained by criminal activity.

Jermaine L. Jelks, 48, 94 Brooklyn Ave., was sentenced to 18 months with the ODRC on a charge of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and, 11 months on trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Stevenson ordered the combined 29-month sentences to be served consecutively.

Online court records show that on Dec. 1 Jelks kicked in a back door of the apartment of his former girlfriend and entered the Brooklyn Avenue residence with a box cutter in his hand.

Jelks began pushing her bruising her arm and causing a small cut on her neck, possibly by the box cutter. The victim and Jelks had previously shared the apartment, but, had broken up the day before.

The drug charges were from Jelks was selling cocaine on May 29-31.

Dereck P. Gervais, 30, Lima, was sentenced to 18 months with the ODRC on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. The incarceration was initiated by a probation violation that occurred before it could begin.

Earlier in March, Gervais was ordered to serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail as part of the work release program commencing April 16. His probation had been revoked when he tested positive for drugs. On Dec. 10, Gervais violated his probation by leaving the state without notifying authorities.

He was convicted on his June 4 break-in at 1621 Fair Oaks Ave.

Robert D. Williams, 40, 716 Park St., was sentenced to 12 months with the ODRC for having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony. Court records show Johnson has several drug-related convictions in Shelby County barring him from possessing a gun.

Johnson prevented a male victim from leaving while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun during an incident during an incident on Oct. 26.

Adam Michael Gillem, 22, 596 Lindsey Road, was ordered to serve 12 months in state prison on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. The sentence was imposed due to a probation violation.

Gillem was found guilty of taking a travel trailer from the campgrounds during Country Concert in Newport on July 12, 2016.

Probation violations

In other cases:

Repeated probation violation offenses netted a Sidney woman six months in the county jail.

• Vickie Napier, 58, 1441 River Road, was sentenced on a count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Last August, Napier received five years of community control as part of a plea negation agreement on the charge. She was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, and, assessed court costs. In October, she was ordered to 15 days in jail for another probation violation when she tested positive for drugs.

• Daveonta K. Reid, 22, at large, pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, during a final pretrial. When sentenced, Reid faces a maximum 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Reid was arrested Nov. 8 in possession of hashish with a firearm in the vehicle.

• Matthew A. Turner, 26, 5996 Rangeline Road, Houston, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

It was agreed that a joint recommendation of community control would be part of the agreement.

Turner was arrested Dec. 1 in possession of a .45 caliber.

• Jamie M. Wilburn, 26, 333 ½ Enterprise Ave., was ordered to attending the program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima, on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. She was also ordered to pay $125 in restitution.

She was found guilty of possessing a check of another person.

• Amanda Kay Murphy, 22, 321 ½ E. South St., failed to appear for her sentencing on a charge of escape, a third-degree felony. Her bond was forfeited and an arrest warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Dec. 28, Murphy, a county jail inmate at the time, was transported to Wilson Health for medical treatment. She ran from the facility during the visit being arrested a short time later. On Jan. 17, Murphy was released on a recognizance bond.

When sentenced, she faces a maximum of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

• Christopher P. Depinet, 39, 514 Second Ave., did not report for a probation violation revocation hearing regarding two counts of possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

