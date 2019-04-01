Area briefs

Pet meet and greet set

PIQUA — Come meet your next furry family member at the pet meet and greet presented by the Miami County Animal Shelter and hosted by 311 Drafthouse in downtown Piqua from 4-5:30 p.m. April 6.

The back patio of 311 Drafthouse will have adoptable cats and dogs during a free event open to the public. Representatives from the shelter can help you get the adoption process started and will also have information about their low cost spay/neuter clinic for cats as well as their volunteer program and how to get involved.

Museum to re-open

TROY — The Museum of Troy History, 124 E. Water St., Troy, will open on weekends in 2019 from 1-5 p.m. beginning April 6 until Christmas.

The museum can also be available at other times by calling 339-5155. The newest exhibit is a scale model of the U.S. Capital building that was created by Gail Stickelman of Tipp City. This model joins others made by Stickelman. These include the White House, the Ohio State House, and the present and past courthouses of Miami County.

The museum also has a 25-piece display of Yank Magazines from 1943-1945.

Lions plan open house

TROY — The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house from 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 10 to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities. Membership in the Lions Club is not required. The open house will be held at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County.

This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call (937) 335-7345.

Citizen scientists needed

TROY — Monarch butterfly populations have declined more than 80 percent in the past 20 years. More information is needed to better understand monarch habitat, reproduction, and survival.

Brukner Nature Center staff is seeking volunteer citizen scientists to participate in the Integrated Monarch Monitoring Project (IMMP) coordinated by Monarch Joint Venture. From May through September, volunteers will collect data on milkweed, nectar plants, and monarchs at BNC’s Rivers’ Edge property.

A volunteer training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The cost to attend is $25 per person and includes all printed materials and lunch. Deadline for registration is April 8. There’s even an option to attend just in the afternoon from 1:30-3 p.m. for a reduced cost. After attending the training you can choose to monitor a self-selected site.

Call (937) 698-6493 or visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com for more information.