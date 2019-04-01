Gov. DeWine speaks at Shelby County Bicentennial celebration

Mayor welcomes in bicentennial celebration

SIDNEY — “Happy Birthday Shelby County! Given your age, I’d say you are looking pretty darned good!” said Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst during the opening ceremony Monday night at Sidney Middle School.

“As hard as it is to believe, we are celebrating Shelby County’s 200th birthday on the actual date that Shelby County was formed – April 1, 1819,” said Barhorst. “While I doubt that few of you came here this evening for an in-depth history lesson, I will mention that much of what today is the great state of Ohio was once claimed by Virginia. Virginia gave up their claim to territory in Ohio in 1784.

“Then in 1787, Congress passed the Northwest Ordinance, establishing the rules for governing the territory north of the Ohio River and west of the Allegheny Mountains,” he said. “The Northwest Territory was itself eventually subdivided, becoming the states of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and a part of Minnesota.”

The Ohio Territory’s first county was Washington County – created in 1788 and so large that it covered about one third of the present state – and so large that subsequently 34 additional Ohio counties were formed from what was once a much larger Washington County.

“Similarly, as more and more people migrated to Ohio, other counties were formed. Montgomery County was formed the year Ohio became a state, and Miami County was formed from Montgomery County just five years later in 1807,” he said.

“And so it was that Shelby County was created from what was once a much larger Miami County in 1819, and subsequently, Putnam, Henry and Allen Counties were all formed from what was once a much larger Shelby County in 1820. Auglaize County, our neighbor to the north, was not formed until 1848, borrowing territory from Allen, Mercer and Shelby Counties.”

Shelby County’s 420 square miles includes some of the finest farm ground in the entire country, and Shelby County ranks eighth among Ohio’s 88 counties in agricultural production.

“We also know that Shelby County ranks first among Ohio’s counties in the number of manufacturing jobs per capita,” said Barhorst.

“In short, we grow things, and we make things. Years ago, plows, road graders, butter churns, pots and pans, wagons and buggies and even buggy whips were made here and shipped across the country and around the world.

“Today, automobile engines, air conditioning compressors, refrigerators, Airstream trailers and food products including refrigerated pizza, bread and rolls, cooking oil – all are made here and shipped across the country and in some cases, around the world. And, least we forget, the pop-top can – which now makes opening all kinds of products much, much easier!”

After introducing Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann and Miami County Commissioner Gregory A. Simmons.

“When the county-wide high school bicentennial choir was envisioned, I asked different individuals with ties to high school vocal music which current vocal director would be best-suited to direct the choir,” said Barhorst. “Everyone I asked gave me the same answer. It’s been my experience that such a situation can be a two-edged sword. If you asked and the individual claims they are too busy – there’s no back-up plan.

“Fortunately, when I called Fairlawn High School, Sonya Phillips readily agreed to direct the choir. Not only did she direct the choir, but she found the uniforms they are wearing for the first time this evening, and contacted all the schools in Shelby County to recruit the vocal musicians you’ve already heard sing the National Anthem.

“In addition to thanking Sonya Phillips, I also want to thank the school administrators who allowed their students the time to practice earlier today. I also want to thank Emerson Climate Technologies for their generosity in underwriting the cost of the outfits the choir members are wearing, as well as this evening’s program.”

As the evening concluded, Barhorst thanked everyone who spoke at the celebration– the Rev. Steven Shoup and Reynolds, Gov. Mike DeWine, Sen. Matt Huffman, Reps Nino Vitale and Sustan Manchester, Miami County Commissioner Gregory Simmons, Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann, Bob Guillozet and Tony Bornhorst.

“Thank you not only for your participation this evening, but your hard work each and every day,” said Barhorst. “And if I may, I feel compelled to especially thank Gov. DeWine for not only his leadership but his accessibility. In the last six months, including this evening, he’s been in Sidney at public events twice.

“I also want to thank the current Shelby County Commissioners for their leadership. They work well together, and they make things happen for the residents of Shelby County. We are fortunate to have them in office.

“I would be remiss if I did not also thank the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee. From the time we began planning the year’s events 18 months ago, the members of the Committee have worked hard to ensure that there will be activities during the course of the year that appeal to a wide audience.” said Barhorst.