125 years

Tuesday, April 2, 1894

J.W. Pfeil began moving his old house on East Poplar Street to his lot on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Court Street, preparatory to building his new house.

———

There have been more people about the polls today than at any other election since the adoption of the Australian ballot. Candidates were active getting in their work. Early in the day both parties sent carriages to each polling place, and sick, infirm or carless voters were brought to the polls.

100 years ago

Tuesday, April 2, 1919

At the meeting of the board of education last evening, the financial report by the clerk showed the board has borrowed $6,000 and has a cash balance of $54.00. With 2 ½ months of school yet to be paid for and the usual summer expenses, it is estimated the board will have an indebtness of $20,000 before the next semi-annual payment from the county treasurer in August.

75 years ago

Tuesday, April 2, 1944

George Guenther of Houston, for 42 years in the Houston post office, and 20 years as postmaster, retired today from the mail service under rules of the post office department. For many of those years, Guenther operated the general store in Houston.

———

Sidney’s Co. K stood first today in the First regiment of the Ohio State Guard, following last night’s federal inspection at the armory by regular Army officers from Fort Hayes. Capt. Frank Marshall learned of the honor coming to the local company in a telegram this morning from Col. Sam Richmond, commander of the regiment. The regiment is composed of 17 companies.

50 years ago

Tuesday, April 2, 1969

The former Pure Oil Co. service station at the southwest corner of North Main Avenue and East North Street tumbled under the wrecker’s hammer this week. The United Telephone Co. of Ohio, which is constructing a new building adjacent to the old landmark, acquired the station earlier this year.

———

Three new members were named to the board of trustees Wilson Memorial Hospital and a fourth was re-elected when members of the Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association held their 38th annual meeting. Elected for three-year terms on the board were Herb Schlater, president of Sidney Electric Co.; Richard Henke, manager of Sidney Dairy Products, Inc., and Warren Loy, president of Botkins Grain and Feed Co., Botkins. Renamed to the board was Cleyon Heniser.

25 years ago

Tuesday, April 2, 1994

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – North Korea condemned a Security Council statement urging it to accept full nuclear inspections even though the statement lacked the sanctions sought by Washington.

———

Monday will be moving day for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department as the administrative offices and communications system will be moved to the new Shelby County Jail/Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

