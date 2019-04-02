WAPAKONETA — A Lima man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Auglaize County.

According to a news release from the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday at Pusheta Road, west of Brown Road.

James E. Benshoff Jr., 41, of Wapakoneta was driving a 2012 International straight truck. Benjamin D. Stoll, 29, of Lima was a passenger in the truck.

The truck was eastbound on Pusheta Road and drifted off the right side of the roadway and started sliding down the embankment. Benshoff tried to correct the slide but was unsuccessful. The truck then rolled over and came to rest on its top, trapping both occupants inside the vehicle.

Benshoff was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima by Wapakoneta Fire & EMS.

Stoll was pronounced dead at the scene by Auglaize County Coroner Dr. Thomas Freytag. The Jaws-of-Life rescue tool was used by the St. John’s Fire Department with the assistance of Miller Auto’s heavy duty wrecker to get Stoll out of the vehicle.

Benshoff was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Stoll was wearing his seatbelt.

The truck, owned by G.A. Wintzer received heavy damage and was towed from the scene by Miller’s Auto Inc.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Wapakoneta Fire Department and St. John’s Volunteer Fire Department.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash and alcohol is not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.