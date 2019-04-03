125 years

Wednesday, April 3, 1894

The Spring election yesterday was one of interest. Mixed tickets were plentiful and showed voters not only versed in the ways of the Australian ballot, but in the use of the pencil as well. There were 1,463 votes cast in the township alone.

———

The voting in Sidney yesterday showed that in local matters, party lines are very loosely drawn. Nobody appeared to wear a collar yesterday, either at the election or at the primaries.

100 years ago

Wednesday, April 3, 1919

Arbor Day will be observed in the Sidney schools on Friday and, with weather permitting, trees will be planted on the grounds of the various schools in memory of former pupils who died in service during the world war. A row of trees is planned for the north side of the school yard at the high school building.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 3, 1944

Two members of the Fort Loramie chapter of the F.F.A. have had an active part in the annual state convention held this week in Columbus. Clarence Harrod is state treasurer, and John Fleckenstein is sectional vice president. Norbert Eilerman, also a member of the Fort Loramie chapter, received a silver award for his work as chapter reporter.

———

Appointment of Stanley Brandenburg as manager of sales and service for the Monarch Machine Tool Co., was announced today by W.E. Whipp, president. Since 1937, Brandenburg had been located in Hartford, Conn. In December of last year, he opened a new Monarch office in Detroit.

50 years ago

Wednesday, April 3, 1969

ABILENE, Kan. – Dwight David Eisenhower, a simple, honest man called Ike, was buried today in an $80 GI coffin in the prairie heart of the America he served in war and peace as leader, soldier, hero and friend.

———

Sidney’s Lucky Barrel again has reached its top price of $600, with registration under way at Dorsey’s supermarket. The name of Mrs. Patricia L. McElroy, 314 Washington Street, was selected Tuesday at Famous Supply, but she had not signed to the $500 prize.

25 years ago

Wednesday, April 3, 1994

Bridgeview Middle School science teacher Arlene Gates has been named the Shelby County Secondary Conservation Teacher of the Year by the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District. She also has been chosen the State Conservation Education Teacher of the Year in the Secondary Category by the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation District.

———

Photo: A sign is fastened onto the front of the former Uhlman’s building in downtown Sidney, marking the home of a new store, the Furniture Express Factory Outlet. The new store, at 120 E. Poplar St., is expected to open later this month. Stephen Springer will be running the store, which will offer new furniture from discontinued lines and factory closeouts.

———

Six wrestlers in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA program qualified for nationals by placing sixth or better at the state level. They include Chad Compton, Clint Hughes, Bryan King, Jeff King, Ryan Schroer and Ray Waters. Bryan King was a state champion.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org