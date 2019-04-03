Meininger rejoins land bank board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (land bank) added a board member during its regular meeting, Tuesday, April 2, in the Shelby County Annex.

Linda Meininger, of Sidney, was voted onto the board by attending members Bob Guillozet, Mike Barhorst, John Coffield and Carol Meyer.

Meininger had served on the board when she was Shelby County treasurer, a seat now filled by Coffield.

“We need to increase the board by two,” said Chairman Guillozet. “We’ll add one today and one next month.”

In other business, Director Doug Ahers reported that the land bank has acquired 69 units. Sixty-three have been demolished, four have been sold, and other properties are in various stages of foreclosure. Since last month, properties at 617 Ronan St. and 824 Linden St. in Sidney have been acquired. They are slated for demolition.

Demolition of a structure at 16377 N. county Road 25A, Anna, should be put out for bid this month, he said, and a property at 6952 Fort Recovery Road was sold to Mark Bergman for $40,500.

Ahers said the land bank is looking at the possibility of acquiring a vacant lot at 1362 Fair Oaks that has gone through two sheriff’s sales with no buyers and at the possibility of a donated property on Jefferson Street.

He added that the land bank would like to purchase liens on properties on Orbison Hill and state Route 589.

The next meeting of the land bank will be May 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the County Annex.

