125 years

Thursday, April 4, 1894

Dick R. Anderson, son of G.C. Anderson, of this city, was graduated from the Cincinnati College of dentistry last night. He received two gold medals for proficiency in his work.

A meeting was held in the office of Davies and Hoskins yesterday for the purpose of organizing a library association among the attorneys of this city. A plan was agreed upon and as soon as a certificate of incorporation can be obtained the association will be organized.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 4, 1919

The largest piece of machinery ever shipped from Sidney was loaded by the Sidney Machine Tool Co. yesterday. It was a 36 by 30, heavy duty lathe and went to the J.J. McCabe Lathe and Machinery Corp. in New York. It is to be used in ship building. Weighing 21,000 pounds, the equipment required an entire flat car to handle it.

75 years ago

Thursday, April 4, 1944

Mrs. Herman Rasor was elected president of the Shelby County alumni of Miami University, when members met last evening in the Slagle tea room. Victor Blanke was named vice president, and Miss Leah Yates, secretary and treasurer. Gildon Wright, director of the news bureau and teacher of journalism at the university was the guest speaker.

Norbert J. Pointner was elected president of the Sidney Rotary Club at the regular meeting of the service group yesterday noon. Serving with Pointner when he takes over July 1, will be Jerome Wagner, vice president; Cable Wagner, secretary and treasurer; John Libbee, Oskar Buschmann and Robert Kaser, directors.

50 years ago

Thursday, April 4, 1969

Mark Klopfenstein, Lewistown, has been named to the deans’ list at Bowling Green State University for the winter quarter. He attained a 3.75 grade average. Mr. Klopfenstein graduated with the class of 1966 from Jackson Center High School.

TROY – Stouder Memorial Hospital trustees will announce soon plans for major expansion to include a possible new wing and improvements to several existing departments. Money from a $412,000 donation in 1965 by Clayton Brukner will probably be used for the improvements.

25 years ago

Thursday, April 4, 1994

A longtime downtown Sidney sporting goods store has a new name following the purchase of the former Goff’s Sports Center, 124 S. Main Ave., by Tom Cooper of Sidney. TC Sports and Design is the new name of the business. Cooper recently purchased the business from Mike Goffena, who operated Goff’s since 1986.

Sidney High graduate Jeff Cotner is off to an outstanding start in his senior season with the Ball State University men’s golf team. Cotner opened the season by winning the Fripp Island Intercollegiate tournament for medalist honors. Cotner won on the second playoff hole.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

