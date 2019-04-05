Winner of bicentennial beer naming contest collects prizes

MARIA STEIN — Dave DeVelvis accepted the first case of Shelby 1819 Limited beer produced by Moeller Beer Barn late Thursday afternoon. He also accepted a check in the amount of $250 in prize money from Shelby County Bicentennial Beer Subcommittee Chair Tony Bornhorst.

Although the beer was canned Monday afternoon, just prior to the opening ceremonies for Shelby County’s Bicentennial celebration, DeVelvis and his wife, Linda, were still on their way back to Shelby County from Florida. As a result, the presentation was delayed.

Moeller Brew Barn canned 100 cases of beer. The beer will be available locally at outlets served by Bobby Fisher Distributing. It has been available at The Bridge restaurant in Sidney since Monday. Sales there were reported to be brisk, where it is on tap. Their initial supply has already been replenished.

“Following Monday evening’s ceremonies, the County Commissioners and several members of the Bicentennial Committee stopped by The Bridge,” Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Chair Mike Barhorst said. “The beer is the best lager I’ve ever tasted.”

County Commissioner Bob Guillozet and Shelby County Bicentennial Committee co-chair agreed.

“I really like the taste,” he said. “I’ve tasted a lot of different beers and I find this one to be one of my favorites. Nick (Moeller) really did a good job!”

Bornhorst also agreed.

“Given the fact that Nick’s never brewed a pilsner before, I can’t believe that his first attempt was a home run. This beer is really great,” said Barhorst.

At the time DeVelvis was told that he won the contest, he said he was “both surprised and exited” and he could hardly “wait to taste the beer.”

Now that he’s had the opportunity to taste the beer, he announced that he “liked it and will be buying it!”

First, of course, he’ll have a case of beer to drink before he has to buy any. In fact, he had Nick Moeller sign one of the six-packs for him.

The art on the outside of the cans was designed by Creative Marketing Strategies President Mary Beth Monnier.

“The cans are sharp,” Bornhorst said. “The label includes Gen. Isaac Shelby, and no matter how you look at him, he appears to be looking directly at you.”

The label also includes the Shelby County Bicentennial logo and the following statement: “With the bonds of our Families, the bounty of our Farms, the strength of our Industries, and our Freedom to brew it, we are proud to present this Limited Edition Pilsner – Shelby 1819 Limited. Cheeers!”

The beer has an alcohol content of 4.7 percent. The beer is intended to be available only during Shelby County’s Bicentennial. A complete list of outlets where the beer will be available will be printed once it has been distributed.