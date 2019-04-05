On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a proclamation for National Public Safety Telecommunications Technician Week. Council will receive presentations on the new fire lieutenant promotion, the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program and an update on the Ohio Building.

Council is expected to adopt two ordinances, the first to rezone 12 parcels located on the east side of Main Avenue, north and south of Jefferson Street and the second to assess the cost of weed cutting or the removal of junk or litter.

Council will be introduced to two ordinances to make supplemental appropriations for 2019 and to amend an ordinance regarding charges for excessive loads.

There will also be a public hearing and an introduction of an ordinance for the rezoning of one parcel of land located on the south side of Dingman-Slagle Road, west of East Ridge Boulevard from an R-1, single family residence to an R-3 multi-family residence district.

It is expected for council to adopt two resolutions to authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a state of Ohio Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program partnership agreement between the city of Sidney and Shelby County, and to authorize the submittal of a proposal with the Ohio Department of Transportation Division of Aviation for taxiway improvements at the Sidney City Airport

The will also be a discussion about canceling council’s July 1, 2019 workshop meeting.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, April 8, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance dealing with adjustments to the 2019 appropriations; a resolution creating a mayor’s court agency fund; and discussion about the swimming pool status. Various reports will also be given.

Anna Local School Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m., in middle school room 209.

Items on the agenda include discussion of the renovation of the elementary and middle/high school; the state budget; the AEF banquet, policy updates, board reports, and an executive session to discuss employment of public employees.

All meetings are open to the public with exception of the executive session.

Village of Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Village of Jackson Center Council will meet in regular session on Monday, April 8, at 7 p.m., at 122 E. Pike St.

Meetings are open to the public.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township trustees will meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Russia Fire Station.

All meetings are open to the public.

Village of Anna Council

ANNA — The Village of Anna Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m., in the village hall.

Meetings are open to the public.

Village of Botkins Council

BOTKINS — The Village of Botkins Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m., in council chambers, 210 S. Mill St.

Meetings are open to the public.

Botkins Local School Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, April 10, at 7 p.m., in the school’s media center.

Village of Russia Council

RUSSIA — The Village of Russia Council will meet in regular session on Wednesday, April 10, at 7 p.m., at 232 W. Main St.

Meetings are open to the public.

Van Buren Township Zoning of Appeals

MCCARTYVILLE — The Van Buren Township Zoning of Appeals will have a special meeting on April 16, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss a proposed variance. The meeting will be held at the Township/Fire House in Kettlersville. The proposed variance is for 9441 State Route 119 in McCartyville. The property owner is asking for a variance for a shorter lot width requirement, a smaller lot square footage requirement and a zero lot line set back on one side.