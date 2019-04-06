125 years

Saturday, April 6, 1894

Menges and son have moved their undertaking establishment from the Taylor building to the Thompson building on the west side of the square.

The first examination of expectant graduates of district schools in the county for this spring, under the Boxwell law, was held in the assembly room of the court house today. There were 32 pupils who presented themselves for examination: from Green Township, 2; Orange, 9; Perry, 8; Franklin, 5; Turtle Creek, 4; Cynthian, 2; Loramie and Dinsmore, one each.

100 years ago

Saturday, April 6, 1919

At a meeting held at the court house yesterday afternoon a stock breeders association for Shelby County was organized. Harvey Hoewischer was elected president; August Schnelle, vice president; R.E. Marshall, secretary, and F.M. Carpenter, secretary. The purpose of the association is to promote the breeding of pure bred livestock of all kinds throughout Shelby County.

75 years ago

Saturday, April 6, 1944

Seven local Protestant congregations are uniting in sponsoring the three-hour devotional service Friday in the First Methodist Church from 12 to 3 p.m. Ministers participating will be Rev. R. Wobus; Rev. S.S. Blough; Rev. W. Wood Duff; Rev. E.L. Hurley; Rev. J.A. Long; Rev. Miles and Rev. J.A. Scully.

Seventy-two Mexican workers, imported to this section for steel-laying work on the Baltimore and Ohio railroad between Kirkwood and Swanders, arrived in Sidney last night. They were brought in on a special train to alleviate the manpower shortage. The workers, few of whom speak English, will be quartered in bunk cars along the railroad tracks near Fair Avenue.

50 years ago

Saturday, April 6, 1969

Sidney’s new junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, set for completion by Memorial Day, is “right on schedule,” according to George Fernandez, an engineer with the architecture firm of Freytag & Freytag. Freytag designed the $60,000 pool.

BOTKINS – The board of directors of the Botkins Grain and Feed Co. at a recent meeting elected Warren W. Loy as president of the firm. He fills the vacancy created by the recent death of R.C. Maurer. In his new capacity, Loy heads one of the largest independent feed companies in the Ohio area, with an annual commercial feed sales of nearly 75,000 tons.

25 years ago

Saturday, April 6, 1994

Photo: Cathy Clayton, principal of Shelby Hills School, explains to Marian Spicer, Carole Mestemaker, and Darlene Craver, how the upcoming expansion project will benefit the school. Ground was broken Tuesday afternoon for a $616,653 addition at Shelby Hills and a $228,581 expansion at S & H Products.

RUSSIA – Russia Local Schools Superintendent Steven Miller will be the next superintendent of Logan County Schools. Miller was hired Tuesday night and will begin his new job duties July 1. He replaces longtime Superintendent Max McGowan, who is retiring.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

