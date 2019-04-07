Semi cab burns to the ground

Jackson Center firefighters put out a semi cab fire on the 8000 block of state route 65 just south of Jackson Center. The vehicle left the road and stuck a tree rupturing its fuel tank. The driver was rescued by a man who was driving just behind them. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m.. The Jackson Center police department is handling the investigation. The semi trailer was empty.

Jackson Center firefighters put out a semi cab fire on the 8000 block of state route 65 just south of Jackson Center. The vehicle left the road and stuck a tree rupturing its fuel tank. The driver was rescued by a man who was driving just behind them. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m.. The Jackson Center police department is handling the investigation. The semi trailer was empty.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_6432.jpg Jackson Center firefighters put out a semi cab fire on the 8000 block of state route 65 just south of Jackson Center. The vehicle left the road and stuck a tree rupturing its fuel tank. The driver was rescued by a man who was driving just behind them. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m.. The Jackson Center police department is handling the investigation. The semi trailer was empty.

A Jackson Center firefighter looks over the remains of the semi cab.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_6254.jpg A Jackson Center firefighter looks over the remains of the semi cab.

Jackson Center firefighters open the back of the semi trailer which was empty.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_6284.jpg Jackson Center firefighters open the back of the semi trailer which was empty.

Tracks can be seen where the semi trailer drove of the road and into a tree.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_6574.jpg Tracks can be seen where the semi trailer drove of the road and into a tree.

Jackson Center firefighters pour water on the smouldering remains of the semi cab.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_6347.jpg Jackson Center firefighters pour water on the smouldering remains of the semi cab.

The semi cab burned to the ground.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_6541.jpg The semi cab burned to the ground.

Jackson Center firefighters put out a semi cab fire on the 8000 block of state route 65 just south of Jackson Center. The vehicle left the road and stuck a tree rupturing its fuel tank. The driver was rescued by a man who was driving just behind them. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m.. The Jackson Center police department is handling the investigation. The semi trailer was empty.