Semi cab burns to the ground

Jackson Center firefighters put out a semi cab fire on the 8000 block of state route 65 just south of Jackson Center. The vehicle left the road and stuck a tree rupturing its fuel tank. The driver was rescued by a man who was driving just behind them. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m.. The Jackson Center police department is handling the investigation. The semi trailer was empty.
A Jackson Center firefighter looks over the remains of the semi cab.
Jackson Center firefighters open the back of the semi trailer which was empty.
Tracks can be seen where the semi trailer drove of the road and into a tree.
Jackson Center firefighters pour water on the smouldering remains of the semi cab.
The semi cab burned to the ground.
