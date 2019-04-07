One abandoned car found after reported head-on crash

A lone car sits in the ditch of Hardin-Wapakoneta Road near its intersection with Greenville Road just south of Hardin. Two vehicles involved in a head on collision was reported. Upon arrival the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office only found one vehicle with front end damage and a smash windshield. The driver of the car had left the scene. The Lockington Fire Department and Houston Rescue also responded. The accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

A lone car sits in the ditch of Hardin-Wapakoneta Road near its intersection with Greenville Road just south of Hardin. Two vehicles involved in a head on collision was reported. Upon arrival the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office only found one vehicle with front end damage and a smash windshield. The driver of the car had left the scene. The Lockington Fire Department and Houston Rescue also responded. The accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 7. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN040919Crash-1.jpg A lone car sits in the ditch of Hardin-Wapakoneta Road near its intersection with Greenville Road just south of Hardin. Two vehicles involved in a head on collision was reported. Upon arrival the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office only found one vehicle with front end damage and a smash windshield. The driver of the car had left the scene. The Lockington Fire Department and Houston Rescue also responded. The accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News