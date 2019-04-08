City announces change to yard waste collection schedule

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney winter yard waste collection ends April 12, and the summer yard waste collection program is set to begin at the end of April.

The last week for the winter yard waste pick up schedule by the city is April 8 – 12, on your normal day of trash pick up.

Effective April 29, 2019, the city’s solid waste contractor, Republic Services, will begin summer yard waste collection service. Republic has announced that yard waste will be collected on each residents regular trash collection day. Republic will use a separate yard waste truck for collection, so residents must continue to keep yard waste separate from trash/recyclables. In addition, limbs, branches and brush must be tied in manageable bundles with rope of twine (no wire permitted) in lengths not to exceed 4 feet.

Yard waste must be placed at the curb in biodegradable Kraft Bags which can be purchased at the city of Sidney Revenue Collection Department or in 30 gallon (or smaller) trash receptacles weighing no more than 60 pounds each. Residents on the low volume bag service will need to continue to purchase yard waste stickers. Additional yard waste guidelines can be found online at www.sidneyoh.com/Solid-Waste/index_5_1128069025.pdf.

For additional information or questions contact Republic Services at 800-686-1732.