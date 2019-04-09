Heitman sworn in as lieutenant

Mayor Mike Barhorst completes the swearing in of firefighter Ryan Heitman to the vacant lieutenant position, Monday, April 8, in front of the Sidney Fire Station No. 1., 222 W. Poplar St. Heitman’s wife, Holly, stands next to him, holding the Bible. Heitman was one of seven firefighters vying for the lieutenant position. His total written test score and assessment center score ranked the highest among his six other colleagues. Heitman and his wife currently reside in Houston with their three children.

