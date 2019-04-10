Opera star joins Hall of Honor

SIDNEY — Taylor Stayton has the opportunity to play a myriad of roles in his profession; on Friday, April 12, 2019, he assumes the role of the youngest to ever be inducted into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor.

Taylor will be joining the Hall with 2019 inductees Tim Bickel (SHS 1967), Tom Clark and David Shadoan (SHS 1975) during the induction ceremony on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 7 p.m., with a gymnasium reception to follow, both open to the public.

At a very young age, Stayton has risen to the forefront of the opera industry. According to Opera News, he’s “one of the most sought-after tenors of his generation.” He has been singing and performing opera and classical vocal repertoire professionally for nine years.

Stayton got his start in choir and musicals at Sidney High School under the tutelage of choir director Frank Fahrer who found him to be a “model choral student right from the very beginning.” Stayton also spent free time honing his craft by singing in local bands, helping to create three albums. Stayton’s influences were classic rock and Motown.

Stayton didn’t discover his affinity for opera until his time at The Ohio State University. It was there that one of his vocal teachers recognized his voice as being ideal for opera and his path in music was changed forever.

Ready to attack his new career path after graduating from The Ohio State University, Stayton furthered his studies at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, where he studied under the renowned voice teacher, Bill Schuman. He made his professional debut in Italy in 2010 at Teatro del-Opera di Roma in a production of Verdi’s “Falstaff.”

Along with visiting countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, Stayton has also performed all over the United States, including Philadelphia, Chicago, Omaha, and the prestigious Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Stayton is currently rehearsing for an opera production that has taken him to Oslo, Norway, to perform the role of Don Ramiro in Rossini’s “La Cenerentola.”

Stayton has played the roles of Conte Almaviva in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia,” Nemorino in “L’Elisir D’Amore,” Percy in “Anna Bolena,” and many others. Of his many roles, Stayton said, “No matter what role comes along, I’m going to enjoy myself. It doesn’t matter who composed the material or when it first premiered, if it moves you, it moves you. It’s that simple.”

Stayton’s voice as a tenor has been described by Opera News as having “exceptional fluidity above the staff” and a “laser bright timbre.” Thus, he has been recognized at the highest level in his profession. Some of his pre-professional accomplishments include first prize in the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation International Voice Competition and first prize in the Gerda Lissner Foundation International Voice Competition – two of the most prestigious competitions in the Opera world. Stayton has been recognized by Opera Today as “deserving to be numbered on the short list of Rossini all-stars.”

Although his profession often takes him all around the world, Stayton and his wife Katrinka reside permanently in Omaha, Nebraska. Stayton is the first member of the graduating class of 2003 to be inducted into the Hall of Honor and joining his first vocal mentor, Frank Fahrer (HoH 2011).