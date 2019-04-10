Posted on by

Firefighters knock down house fire


Sidney firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m..

Sidney firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m..


Sidney firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Firefighters tear open the ceiling of the porch so the water can reach the fire inside.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney firefighter blasts water into the roof of the garage.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters move a hose into position.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A sidney firefighter signals the direction they want their ladder to move.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Lockington firefighter moves a hose into position.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Lockington firefighters cut open a garage door.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Lockington firefighter walks away from the garage as built up water pours out and drips from the chainsaw use to cut open the garage door.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney, Lockington and Anna firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m..


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney, Lockington and Anna firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney firefighter pours water from a ladder onto a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.

Sidney, Lockington and Anna firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.

A Sidney firefighter pours water from a ladder onto a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.

Sidney firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m..
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN041119Fire3-2.jpgSidney firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m..

Sidney firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN041119Fire2-2.jpgSidney firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Firefighters tear open the ceiling of the porch so the water can reach the fire inside.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_7809-2.jpgFirefighters tear open the ceiling of the porch so the water can reach the fire inside.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney firefighter blasts water into the roof of the garage.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_7437-2.jpgA Sidney firefighter blasts water into the roof of the garage.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters move a hose into position.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_7523-2.jpgSidney firefighters move a hose into position.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A sidney firefighter signals the direction they want their ladder to move.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_8039-2.jpgA sidney firefighter signals the direction they want their ladder to move.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Lockington firefighter moves a hose into position.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_8084-2.jpgA Lockington firefighter moves a hose into position.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Lockington firefighters cut open a garage door.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_7831-2.jpgA Lockington firefighters cut open a garage door.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Lockington firefighter walks away from the garage as built up water pours out and drips from the chainsaw use to cut open the garage door.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_7932-2.jpgA Lockington firefighter walks away from the garage as built up water pours out and drips from the chainsaw use to cut open the garage door.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney, Lockington and Anna firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m..
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_7970-2.jpgSidney, Lockington and Anna firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m..Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney, Lockington and Anna firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_DSC_7979-2.jpgSidney, Lockington and Anna firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney firefighter pours water from a ladder onto a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN041119Fire1-2.jpgA Sidney firefighter pours water from a ladder onto a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News