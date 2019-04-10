Firefighters knock down house fire

Sidney firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.

Sidney, Lockington and Anna firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at 2021 Old English Court on Wednesday, April 10. The Sidney Police Department reported that Sidney Police rescued a man and two dogs from the house at 11:33 a.m.

