125 years

Thursday, April 11, 1894

The Italians are moving their fruit store from the basement of the Metcalf building on Court Street to the new store room on West Poplar Street.

———

General S.Y. Hursh will deliver his famous lecture on “The Battle of Gettysburg,” under the auspices of the Grand Army and Women’s Relief Corps in the Grand Army room of the Monumental building on Thursday. Admission 25 cents.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 11, 1919

Dr. J.A. Throckmorton and William Binkley, two old-time billiard players, played a match game at Schurr’s pool room on North Main Avenue last evening, with a large crowd on hand. Although Dr. Throckmorton lagged behind for a time, the game finally ended in a score of 50 to 38 in his favor.

75 years ago

Thursday, April 11, 1944

Joe Cianciola, of the Sidney Fruit Co., is recovering today from severe burns about the face and hands which he received Sunday morning when a gas explosion rocked the basement of the fruit company building on West Poplar Street. Cianciola was searching for a gas leak when the explosion occurred. There was only small damage from the explosion.

———

Capt. Don Gentile, of Piqua, America’s leading air ace, today was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in recognition of his officially credited destruction of 30 German war planes. The award was presented by General Dwight Eisenhower in person.

50 years ago

Thursday, April 11, 1969

Nine new members of the board of trustees were named at the annual meeting of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association. New board members are Mrs. George Becker, Clarence Hemmert, Mrs. Thurston Smyer, Harold Linker, Emerson Koenig, Ralph Bornhorst, Cliff Hoying, Rev. Carl Bollinger and Boyd Marcum. Mrs. Angus Pecoskie is executive secretary.

———

BOTKINS – Botkins village council set a tentative date of May 17 for the auction sale of the former town hall located on West State Street. The building formerly housed the fire department on the ground floor and had council rooms on the second floor which was also used by the Botkins Women’s Club.

25 years ago

Thursday, April 11, 1994

FORT LORAMIE – Brian L. Wuebker, an Eagle Scout with Fort Loramie Boy Scout Troop 355, has been named Ohio American Legion Scout of the Year.

———

The new health department offices are beginning to take shape downtown, as masonry workers put up the concrete block frame of the building. The new offices are across the street from the Municipal Building.

———

FOR LORAMIE – “The Magic of Mardi Gras” is the theme for the 1994 Fort Loramie High School Junior-Senior Prom which will be held Friday. Candidate for 1994 Prom Queen are: Jill Hoying, Michelle Siegrist, and Tiffany Wendeln. Candidates for Prom King are: Mark Cantwil, Aaron Frilling, and Gary Meyer.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

