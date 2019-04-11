A spring tea fashion show

Pam Gilbert, of Sidney, a volunteer who participates in Ohio Living – Dorothy Love’s line dancing, models a rain coat at Ohio Living Dorothy Love’s Spring Tea Tuesday, April 9. All clothing modeled came from the Twice Around Shop at Ohio Living – Dorothy Love.

Pam Gilbert, of Sidney, a volunteer who participates in Ohio Living – Dorothy Love’s line dancing, models a rain coat at Ohio Living Dorothy Love’s Spring Tea Tuesday, April 9. All clothing modeled came from the Twice Around Shop at Ohio Living – Dorothy Love. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN041219FashionShow-2.jpg Pam Gilbert, of Sidney, a volunteer who participates in Ohio Living – Dorothy Love’s line dancing, models a rain coat at Ohio Living Dorothy Love’s Spring Tea Tuesday, April 9. All clothing modeled came from the Twice Around Shop at Ohio Living – Dorothy Love. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News