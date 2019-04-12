On the agendas

Shelby County Board of DD

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of DD will meet Monday, April 15, at 11:45 a.m. at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road.

items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report, administrative reports and approval of a recommendation for outside employment.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, April 15, at 4 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include allocation of voting equipment, summer conference registration, Triad presentation and preparing for a possible/probable August special election. An executive session will be held to discuss security.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 15, at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School.

Items on the agenda include the first reading of revised or new policies for the district; transferring of funds from the general fund to termination fund and permanent improvement fund; a proposal from Westerheide Construction Company for repair work at the board of education office; approve the sale of auction items; amend the salary schedule for truck driver and substitute cafe driver rate to include van drivers; approve a contract with the Midwest Regional ESC for gifted consulting services; and to approve personal items which include retirements, resignations, new hires and supplemental contracts.

Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston BOE will meet in regular session on Monday, April 15, at 7 p.m., in the school’s media center. An IDEA Part B special education funding meeting will take place prior to the BOE meeting, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Items on the BOE agenda include the approval of monthly financial reports and expenditures for March 2019; acceptance of a donation; discussion of personnel issues; and approval of summer school dates.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 15, at 8 p.m. at the elementary school large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from administration, Ohio School Facilities update, approve College credit Plus agreement with the University of Northwestern Ohio, approve personnel recommendations and enter into an executive session for the purpose of employment and compensation of a public employee and for the purchase of property,

Governor’s Community Traffic Safety Network

SIDNEY — The Governor’s Community Traffic Safety Network of Shelby County will meet Tuesday, April 16, at 8:30 a.m. at the Sidney City Schools Board of Education, 750 S. Fourth Ave.

Reports will be given by Sidney Fire Department, Sidney Police Department, Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Shelby County engineer and city of Sidney personnel.

The program will be on the construction planning for the Fair Road CSX bridge project.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, April 17, at 5 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar (library).

Items on the agenda include reports to the board, approving the FCCLA trip to Anaheim, California, for the National Convention June 30 to July 4; approving an overnight trip to Cincinnati for the high school band and choir on May 10-11; and personnel items dealing with employment and contracts.

Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, April 17, at 6:45 p.m. at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

Items on the agenda include appointing a secretary, committee reports, executive director’s report and new business.