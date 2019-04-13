125 years

Saturday, April 13, 1894

C.M. Dorsey, school teacher at Tawawa, dismissed school this week, having been called as a juror in the U.S. court at Cincinnati.

———

A green goods man visited several farmers in the vicinity of Jackson Center Saturday and tried to organize a secret order to handle counterfeit money. His proposition was to sell $100 in counterfeit money for $15 of good money. He was unable to get anybody to bite and, on top of everything else, skipped town without paying his bill.

100 years ago

Saturday, April 13, 1919

The Miami Valley Saturday accorded an enthusiastic welcome to returning members of the 148th (Old 3rd) regiment 37th division, and many towns in the Miami Valley joined in the reception at Dayton. It is estimated 200,000 persons witnessed the parade from Union station to Memorial hall. Among the Sidney boys with the regiment were Samuel and Clinton Jenkins, as was Charles Curtis, formerly with the Olympia candy store here.

75 years ago

Saturday, April 13, 1944

A total membership of 400 in the Shelby County Motor Club was reported to the members of the directors by C.L. Seving, secretary, at their annual dinner meeting last evening at the Hotel Wagner. In his report, Seving reviewed the activities of the club since he became associated with it in July 1940.

———

T-Sgt. Ralph H. McMillin, attached to a United States bomber squadron in the South Pacific theatre of operations, has been awarded the air medal for “conspicuous gallantry in the line of duty,” according to word received by his mother.

50 years ago

Saturday, April 13, 1969

Election of officers featured the April 9 meeting of the Women’s Society of Christian Service of the First United Methodist Church. Officers elected for the coming year include Mrs. Walter Faulkner, first vice president; Mrs. Sam Lentine, Christian social relations Mrs. Charles Williams, spiritual growth; Mrs. Lowell Fowble, auditing; Mrs. Donald Thompson, altar appointments, and Mrs. Paul Elsner, nominating committee.

———

SPACE CENTER, Houston – Neil Armstrong, a soft-spoken 38-year-old civilian astronaut from Wapakoneta, Ohio, will probably be the first American to set foot on the moon, the space agency said today. Apollo 11 is scheduled for launch July 16.

25 years ago

Saturday, April 13, 1994

Photo: Watching the steel beams move into place with the use of a crane are Shelby County Commissioners Richard Meeker, John Laws and Thomas Zimpfer. The main structural steel was placed Tuesday for a new livestock building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The 196,000-square-foot barn will house hogs, sheep and goats and replace old barns torn down. The county commissioners authorized $250,000 for the building.

———

Lehman’s Ryan Sollmann who led the Cavalier football team last fall by rushing for 2,219 yards, is one of only seven area athletes to be honored by the Dayton Chapter of the National Football Foundation. His athletic and academic achievements will be recognized at a banquet with Notre Dame head football coach Lou Holtz as the guest speaker.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

