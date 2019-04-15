Press conference set for Tuesday about Old English Court fire

SIDNEY — A joint press conference with Sidney Police, Sidney Fire and the homeowners of the house fire at 2021 Old English Court, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, at 10:15 a.m. at the Sidney Fire Department’s Station No. 1, 222 West Poplar St.

According to Fire Chief Bradley S. Jones’s press release, more details about the fire that occurred on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, will be provided at the press conference, specifically, video footage of the Sidney Police officers rescuing the resident from the burning home.

“We are so thankful of what the police and firefighters did,” Rebecca DeForde, the owner and occupant of the home whose father was rescued from the fire, said in the release.

Rebecca continued about the upcoming street/fire station levy, “But a closer fire station would have cut that time down. God forbid this could happen to someone else, four additional minutes is a lot of time. Who knows what difference it could have been?”

“This is an excellent example of the dedication Sidney First Responders, both police and fire personnel provide to our customers. The video highlights both the extraordinary efforts of the police officers on scene, and rapid fire growth. Time matters, minutes, even seconds, could be the difference between life and death,” Jones said in the release.

The police officers involved in the rescue were: Officer Andy Shappie, Officer Valeria Leigeber, Sgt. Jerry Lorenzo and Capt. Jerry Tangeman.

As provided in earlier press releases, at 11:33 a.m. on April 10, 2019, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 2021 Old English Court for a residential structure fire. When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found a single-story, single-family residence with a well-involved attic fire that had already vented through the roof.

Police officers assisted in rescuing the only resident at home at the time of the fire along with two dogs prior to fire department arrival. Additionally, the police officers were able to gather some valuable belongings for the occupants before conditions inside the residence became untenable.

A box alarm was dispatched to recall all off duty Sidney firefighters, as well as Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Anna Rescue Squad. A special call was made for Port Jefferson Fire and Perry Port Jefferson Rescue to man the Sidney Fire Station.