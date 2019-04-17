125 years

Wednesday, April 17, 1894

The commissioners and children’s home committee, yesterday visited the farms that have been examined with a view to selecting a site for the children’s home. The visit extended to the Orbison, Strahlem, Duncan, Fielding, Doorley, and McCracken farms. No definite conclusion has yet been reached as to where the home will be located.

100 years ago

Wednesday, April 17, 1919

Uncle Sam’s big trophy train will visit Sidney the evening of Apr. 24, it was announced today. The train will arrive over the Big Four at 6 p.m. and remain until 11 p.m. Big exhibits, such as field guns and howitzers will be carried on open flat cars, while smaller exhibits, along with photographs will be displayed in special railroad cars.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 17, 1944

Members of the First Presbyterian Church elected officers at a congregational meeting held following the regular worship service Sunday. N.J. Moore, R.W. Munger, J.F. Richeson, and Robert Roth were named elders; Ford Doren and Cecil Watkins, trustees and Miss Pearl Allton, Mrs. L.H. Wilson and Mrs. Lloyd Ruese, deacons.

———

Selective service officials have sent notices to 55 Shelby County men to report for Naval training on Apr. 28. Board members doubted the call could be filled as a result of the recent ruling affecting men over 26 in essential work.

50 years ago

Wednesday, April 17, 1969

A series of individual programs, observing key dates in the history of the county and city and culminating in a county-wide observance in the summer of 1970, will highlight the sesquicentennial program for Shelby County and Sidney. Acting as chairman for the session, William Milligan, a member of the Shelby County Historical Society, outlines for the group a number of the important dates in the creation of Shelby County and establishment of Sidney as the county seat.

25 years ago

Wednesday, April 17, 1994

Officials of the Brotherhood of the Paternal Order of Elks look at an addition to Elks Lodge No. 786 in Sidney. The addition, construction of which began in the fall of 1993, was recently dedicated for use by the 800-member Sidney Elks Lodge.

———

Smiling for well-wishers following their coronation as king and queen of the Fort Loramie High School Prom are Mark Cantwil, 19, and Tiffany Wendeln, 18.

———

ST. MARYS – Eugene “Skip” Baughman, architect of St. Marys football dynasty, announced his retirement Saturday after a 36-year stint as head coach of the Roughriders.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

