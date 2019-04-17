Correction

In the story in Wednesday’s newspaper concerning the Torah scrolls being moved to a new location, an incorrect address was given. The scrolls were walked from 417 Linden Ave. to 121 W. Poplar St. by the Messianic Jews.

Another paragraph had incorrect information about Ray Barnett. The correct information should have read: The first leader was Ray Barnett. Barnett was a former member of the German Baptist faith. He was a minister for a nondenominational Church before he founded the Messianic Jews.