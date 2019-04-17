Sidney woman sentenced to 30 days in jail

TROY — Tammy Little, 47, of Sidney, was sentenced to serve 30 days in Miami County Jail and two years of community control for fourth-degree felony theft from a mentally handicapped Troy woman on Monday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Little entered a plea of guilty to fourth-degree felony theft last month.

Little was ordered to pay $1,400 in restitution to the woman who she worked for through Riverside of Miami County.

“I’d like to apologize to (the victim) for taking advantage. I knew it was wrong … it will never happen again,” Little said.

Little was assigned as a provider for the victim. Little used the woman’s debit card to buy fast food, cigarettes and gas. Records also showed the card was used in Sidney and Dayton and the woman is unable to drive. The victim was unable to pay her electric bill and had her cable shut off due to the theft, which was discovered two months later.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall said Little abused her position of trust and the victim relied on Little’s assistance. Little has paid $400 in restitution and Wall ordered her to repay the final $1,006.89 within a year. She also ordered Little to not be employed in a position of trust as part of her parole. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.