ZBA denies variance request

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals denied a variance request Monday to reduce the set back of residence’s side yard.

The request of Doug Rank, on behalf of Bruce and Vickie McCully, for the variance was to reduce the required side yard setback to an average of 8 feet at 1714 Burkewood Drive. The property is located in the S-1, suburban residence district. Rank was wanted the set back to construct a 30-foot by 29-foot garage addition to the dwelling.

Barbara Dulworth, community development director, said variances are intended to provide flexible development regulations for circumstances in which strict adherence to the regulation would cause undue hardship or practical difficulty. In this case, she said there was no evidence of either condition. She noted that city staff could find no extraordinary circumstance related to this property. Nor are there any other properties in the neighborhood that are enjoying a reduced side yard setback.

The board voted in accord with Dulworth’s recommendation and denied the variance request.

By Sheryl Roadcap

