125 years

Thursday, April 18, 1894

The discharge of Jenkins without a trial in the murder of I.N. Ray is perhaps a surprise to many persons after so much time and expense in preparing the case, and the investigations that have been made. The investigation made by the Prosecutor developed the fact that no matter whether or not he is guilty, he could not be convicted. It is estimated that the cost of the case up to this time will amount to $2,000. The strength of the state’s case did not warrant further expense.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 18, 1919

The Sidney Realty Co. announced today that it will hold a “Big Sale of Little Farms” on Saturday. Located one square west of the Buckeye Church Co., more than 100 of these little farms will be sold at $95 to $245, according to size and location. Possession will be given at once, and the lot will be plowed and harrowed free of charge. In addition, each purchaser will be given $6 worth of garden tools and seeds free.

———

One of the most enthusiastic meetings ever held in Sidney was that last night at the high school, launching the Victory Loan campaign. Approximately 500 persons were in attendance. Preceding the program in the school auditorium, dinner was served at the Church of Christ, First Baptist Church, and Presbyterian Church.

75 years ago

Thursday, April 18, 1944

Plans for a mortgage-burning ceremony to be conducted during the regular worship hour on Sunday were announced today by Rev. J.W. Miles, pastor of Memorial United Brethren Church, North West Avenue at Beech Street. Participating in the ceremony will be members of the board of trustees and the building committee.

———

The weight of high explosives dropped on Germany and Northern France during the past 24 hours was raised to a record 10,000 tons today as a vast fleet of American bombers and fighters staged a second successive daylight attack.

50 years ago

Thursday, April 18, 1969

BOTKINS – Wendell Edgerly will retire as superintendent of the Botkins school district, effective Aug. 1, and will be succeeded by high school principal Charles Caudill, it was announced today.

———

Plans for the complete remodeling and renovation of the Uhlman Department Store, north side of the public square, were announced today by Fred W. Uhlman Sr., president, and Robert Uhlman, general manager of the Bowling Green-based firm. In making the announcement, Uhlman pointed out that the remodeling program will be the most extensive and costly ever undertaken by his firm which operates 18 stores in the western section of the state.

25 years ago

Thursday, April 18, 1994

Photo: Sidney Christian School student Chad Hill, 14, displays his project which received a superior rating at the West District Science Day held recently at Wright State University.

———

The Russia High School Junior-Senior Prom is scheduled for Saturday. The theme will be kept a secret until students arrive. Queen candidates – Janelle Platfoot, 18, Niki Poeppelman, 17; and Courtney Wendeln, 17. King candidates – Shane Borchers, 17; Randy Luthman, 18; and Aaron Monnin, 18.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

