Having a ball

Julia Smith, left, 10, rolls a soccer ball back and forth with her brother Gabe Smith, 3, both children of Robert and Mary Smith, of Sidney. The kids came out to play soccer with a larger group at Riverside Park next to the Big Four Bridge on Thursday, April 18.

Julia Smith, left, 10, rolls a soccer ball back and forth with her brother Gabe Smith, 3, both children of Robert and Mary Smith, of Sidney. The kids came out to play soccer with a larger group at Riverside Park next to the Big Four Bridge on Thursday, April 18. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN041919Soccer1.jpg Julia Smith, left, 10, rolls a soccer ball back and forth with her brother Gabe Smith, 3, both children of Robert and Mary Smith, of Sidney. The kids came out to play soccer with a larger group at Riverside Park next to the Big Four Bridge on Thursday, April 18. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News